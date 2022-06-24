Watch CBS News
Rowlett police need help identifying theft suspects

By Annie Gimbel

Annie Gimbel

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Rowlett Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying three people who they say stole someone's wallet and went on a shopping spree. 

The suspects allegedly bought TVs, tools and spent $74 in gas. 

Police said they all seem to know each other as they were all seen at the cash register together.

Rowlett Police Department

The first suspect is a Hispanic man, in his 40s with a buzzed hair cut. The second suspect is a Hispanic woman in her 20s or 30s, with tattoos on both arms, her face and neck. The third suspect in a Hispanic woman possibly in her 60s with shoulder length blonde hair.

If you do recognize anyone in these photos please contact Detective Kimberly Wepler-Sanchez at (972) 412-6271 or her email Kwepler@rowlett.com.

