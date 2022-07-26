Robb Elementary School principal placed on administrative leave

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

Gutierrez was the principal at the time of the shooting that took place at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

"I can confirm that Ms. Gutierrez was placed on Administrative Leave With Pay today by Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell," Attorney Ricardo G. Cedillo said on Monday.

Gutierrez did not comment.

Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredando has also been placed on administrative leave following the shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers.