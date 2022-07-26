Watch CBS News
Local News

Robb Elementary School principal placed on administrative leave

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, July 25
Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, July 25 02:07

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez has been placed on administrative leave with pay. 

Gutierrez was the principal at the time of the shooting that took place at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

"I can confirm that Ms. Gutierrez was placed on Administrative Leave With Pay today by Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell," Attorney Ricardo G. Cedillo said on Monday. 

Gutierrez did not comment.

Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredando has also been placed on administrative leave following the shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers. 

First published on July 25, 2022 / 8:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.