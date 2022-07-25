Watch CBS News
Road rage shooting in Balch Springs leaves 3 children hospitalized

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM)  An eight-year-old boy was shot and two other children were injured on Sunday in Balch Springs during a road rage incident.

On July 24, 2022 at about 5:19 p.m., Balch Springs police responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting that took place on westbound IH-20 at Seagoville Road. 

Officers determined that a road rage incident between two vehicles led to one of the occupants opening fire, striking an eight-year-old boy.

The boy was taken to an area children's hospital, where he remains in stable condition. Two other children were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not made any arrests and are asking the public for help finding the suspects. The driver is a Hispanic man with a thin build and goatee wearing an orange shirt. The shooter is a heavy-set Hispanic man. The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark sedan. 

Balch Springs police are asking for the public's help with any video, pictures or witnessing the incident. Anyone with information is asked to please call 972-557-6000 and ask for Detective Traughber.

The investigation is ongoing.

