Road rage shooting in Balch Springs leaves 3 children hospitalized

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An eight-year-old boy was shot and two other children were injured on Sunday in Balch Springs during a road rage incident.

On July 24, 2022 at about 5:19 p.m., Balch Springs police responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting that took place on westbound IH-20 at Seagoville Road.

Officers determined that a road rage incident between two vehicles led to one of the occupants opening fire, striking an eight-year-old boy.

The boy was taken to an area children's hospital, where he remains in stable condition. Two other children were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not made any arrests and are asking the public for help finding the suspects. The driver is a Hispanic man with a thin build and goatee wearing an orange shirt. The shooter is a heavy-set Hispanic man. The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark sedan.

Balch Springs police are asking for the public's help with any video, pictures or witnessing the incident. Anyone with information is asked to please call 972-557-6000 and ask for Detective Traughber.

The investigation is ongoing.