Richland Hills man arrested after allegedly stabbing 8-year-old grandson

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An eight-year-old boy was killed on the morning of New Year's Day in a crime that police are calling a "senseless tragedy."

Richland Hills police said that at about 7:50 a.m., officers and fire crews were dispatched to a residence in the 3500 block of Labadie Dr. in reference to a reported stabbing.

When they arrived, officers found an 8-year-old boy who had been stabbed to death. Police believe that the boy's own grandfather, Phillip Hughes, 62, is responsible. He was located near the residence and taken into custody without incident.

Hughes is being held at a jail in North Richland Hills and will be charged with capital murder.

Police said they do not believe any other suspects are involved, but are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at (817) 616-3788 or via email. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (817) 469-TIPS or by going online.

The investigation is ongoing.