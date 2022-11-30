Watch CBS News
Richardson police find 9-year-old Alex Mata

By Annie Gimbel

UPDATE: The Richardson Police Department has found Alex Mata safe and unharmed. 

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Richardson Police Department is searching for Alex Mata, 9, after he ran away from home on Nov. 29. 

Alex Mata, 9 Richardson Police Department

Mata is Hispanic, 4'05" tall, 80lbs, with brown medium length hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts and sandals.

Police said Mata left his home in the 900 block of South Coit Road near Spring Valley Road, between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. 

In the early morning hours of Nov. 30, police posted on Facebook that Mata was missing. They updated the post, saying they were still searching for him as of 7:50 a.m. 

