Richard Andreski named new Trinity Metro CEO

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Trinity Metro has chosen a public transportation executive with a long career of experience in the Northeast U.S. to be the next CEO of the transit system in Tarrant County.

Richard Andreski will take over in June, coming from Connecticut where he oversaw public transit for the state's Department of Transportation. Before that he spent 16 years in a series of positions with New Jersey Transit Corporation.

Andreski said he took the job, drawn to the dynamic growth of the region, and Trinity Metro's vision for the future.

That growth might even be strengthened he suggested, if public transit can become a selling point for the area. He pointed to hotel development in Grapevine along the TEXRail line, and said there is a trend toward building around bus hubs just like rail stations.

Although the region is still heavily dependent on trucks and cars to get around, younger residents aren't getting drivers licenses like they used to he said, and an effective, reliable transit could be a draw.

Andreski began his career as a bus service planner and said a bus service approach that started in Connecticut in 2015 could be applicable in Fort Worth.

The CTfastrak buses operate on dedicated bus-only roads for all or part of their routes.

"What that did was took buses off of local roads that were stuck in traffic, and it provided a more reliable trip," he said, mentioning it could be applicable in the East Lancaster corridor in the city.

Trinity's chairman on the board of directors, Jeff Davis, said in a press release that Andreski's vast experience in transportation and history of building partnerships would be key for the growth of the agency.