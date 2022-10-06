Family of former City of Dallas leader Max Walker Wells mourns his passing

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Mayor Pro Tem of Dallas and city council member, Max Walker Wells has died.

Max Walker Wells Wells family

Wells served Dallas in myriad ways during his two-year term as Mayor Pro Tem, as well as in his leadership of the Finance Committee and first-ever Business and Commerce Committee. Before his ascent to the council, Wells was on the DART Board and the City Plan Commission.

After leaving the council, Wells was appointed to the DFW Airport Board and later led as its chairman during the tumultuous period following 9/11. In 2003, DFW International Airport sold bonds to fund a massive expansion including the construction of Terminal D and a new train system at the airport. Wells concluded his city service in 2017 after serving as the chair of the Dallas Park and Recreation Board.

Wells was also a leader and entrepreneur in the local banking industry. In 1988, he and his partners acquired the assets of Energy Bank at University and Greenville and renamed it Oaks Bank and Trust. Energy Bank was one of the first banking institutions to be taken over by the FDIC in the 1980s. He turned it into one of the leading community banks in the nation, according to a news release.

For 56 years, Wells was married to his wife Margaret who preceded him in death in 2011. He is survived by his two sons Mark and Chris. In addition, Wells leaves behind his second wife Martha of ten years.

Funeral services are pending.