Rental assistance program runs out of funding as more seek help to cover bills

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - More North Texans are counting to look for help as they experience the rising cost of rent. This has been an ongoing problem, but now some people are looking for a new place to rent instead.

Texans have come to find as rent continues to rise, they are in need of help but at this point Fort Worth Neighborhood Service said they've run out of funds for rental assistance.

"I've been looking, but it's extremely high," Cedar Hill resident Lakesha Johnson said.

The search for cheaper rent is becoming harder to locate.

Johnson told CBS 11 it's been frustrating trying to find a more affordable place to stay.

"I've been in my apartment complex for several years now and luckily I've been grandfathered in on this plan," Johnson said. "But if I was to move out of this apartment in this exact same apartment complex, it's at least $400 more a month."

With cost of rent on the rise, many places have been overwhelmed with calls.

"There is an increase for sure," Fort Worth Neighborhood Services Manager Terrance Jones said. "Most of them have also been notified by their landlords that their rent amounts are increasing and they can't afford it."

Jones said he's seen an uptick in people looking for help over the last year and many of them have been hopeful for emergency rental assistance.

So many people need help, their department ran out of funding.

"We had so many applications that we had to close our portal," Jones said.

He said the qualifications stay the same, besides the income level because the state updates that requirement every year. Overall, it's been harder for some people to meet the latest standards.

"Now people are actually receiving rental assistance and utility assistance from us, the county and the state," Jones said. "Now they're to the point where they don't qualify for the assistance anymore so now you're seeing that increase in rent going up and eviction filings."

Jones said they try to provide people with information about other programs they can receive help from.

They have been encouraging people to also apply to their utilities assistance program. Friday, the Fort Worth Neighborhood Services is hosting an event to give our funding for their utilities program to help lighten the burden people are facing.

If you are interested you can visit the Southside Community Center on 959 E. Rosedale St. Friday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

You can visit their website here for more information.

