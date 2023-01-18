Reno man charged in fatal shooting also accused of sexually assaulting child

RENO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas man accused of murder in a shooting that left one dead has also been charged with sexually assaulting a child, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

On Jan. 18, 2023, Reno police announced that Floyd Levi Nunley, 57, faces three charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of murder in connection to a shooting on July 26, 2022.

According to police, officers responded to the 1000 block of Shady Lane in Reno in response to a call about a dead person. When they arrived, investigators found Rodney Dale Tallant, 63, dead in his home with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police began searching the property and eventually found Nunley hiding in a shed. He was detained as the investigation continued.

Eventually, police learned that Nunley had committed other crimes related to the murder in an unincorporated part of Tarrant County and turned the investigation over to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office. Their investigation resulted in Nunley being charged with the three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and with the murder of Tallant on Tuesday.

"This was a complex investigation with a lot of moving parts and was further complicated by the number of people at the scene when officers arrived. Reno investigators did their due diligence exhausting every investigative avenue before bringing charges in this case," said Reno Deputy Chief of Police Nathan Stringer.

Nunley is currently being held on $400,000 bond in Fort Worth.