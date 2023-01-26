Prosper ISD school board president arrested, charged with indecency with a child

PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The president of the Prosper ISD school board has been arrested and charged with indecency with a child/sexual contact.

Drew Wilborn, 43, was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Dallas Police Department. There is no bond set as of Wednesday night.

Dallas police said they received information on April 14, 2022, regarding a 16-year-old being inappropriately touched by Wilborn, who was an executive pastor at Antioch Church.

An investigation determined the crime occurred and a warrant obtained for the suspect.

The school district said they believe the situation doesn't involve any Prosper ISD students.

Parents received the following email from the school district:

Prosper Families: Prosper ISD has some difficult news to share with you. Prosper ISD Board of Trustees President Drew Wilborn was arrested late Wednesday afternoon, January 25, 2023, by the Dallas Police Department and charged with indecency with a child. This is a criminal matter, and, to the best of our knowledge, this situation does not involve any Prosper ISD students. It is natural for our community to have questions, and we will provide as much information as we can, when we are able.

According to the Prosper ISD board member page, Wilborn was elected to the board in 2021. His current term runs until 2024.

This story is developing.