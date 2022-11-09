Proposition A passes: Voters say yes to upgrades in Downtown Dallas, Fair Park

Texas Midterm Election 2022

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas voters voted to pass Proposition A on Tuesday night.

Now hotel guests will pay an increased tax collected from room rentals. That money is ear marked for economic development, including a new downtown convention center and renovations for six venues at Fair Park.

"It's my favorite kind of money," Dallas City councilmember Gay Donnell Willis told CBS 11 last month. "It's other people's money. This is a tourist tax. It's a 2% hotel occupancy tax increase that will help us fund these amazing improvements to our community."

The Dallas City Council approved the plan in February, then it was put on the ballot.

For Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, the $1.5 billion plan represents revitalization, renovation, and expansion. He has long supported the plan.

"We think what that will do to that part of downtown is make it so vibrant, in terms of economic activity, residential, retail -- you name it. We could really accomplish quite a bit with that convention center being reoriented, and the land freed up," said Johnson.

But Prop A wasn't without its opponents though.

Earlier this year, council members voted no on moving it forward, arguing the true cost of the project is still unknown. Concerns about whether Prop A would deliver economic growth and jobs were also raised.

