Proposed West 7th Street development could bring hundreds more apartments

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A development that could bring in nearly 600-apartments is planned in Fort Worth's bustling West 7th district.

The plans call for a mixed-use building with retail and restaurants on the first floor with living spaces on the upper floors just northeast of the historic Montgomery Plaza building from KIMCO Realty.

However, this development is getting some pushback as those who live in the Montgomery Plaza building as they are concerned over a potential increase in traffic—as there's already heave congestion in the area.

"600 apartments equates to basically 1,200 cars right in a very small area all trying to access the small piece of property," said Brian Sinkiewicz, who owns a property in the Montgomery Plaza building.

Sinkiewicz understands the area is ripe for development but just wants to make sure it benefits the entire area and increases property values.

"We all want this area to develop in the right way and to manage difficult things like traffic," added Sinkiewicz.

He's part of a group who had a traffic study done which suggested traffic would increase in that area, however KIMCO Realty also conducted a traffic study which they claim would decrease traffic by 22%-38%.

"We are reducing traffic overall on the property by 2,292 trips per day," added Chris Herman with KIMCO Realty, "It does appear that the external intersections will have the capacity to accommodate all of the traffic whether it's reduced or not."

The developer said they are working with the city to extend Adolph Street to help alleviate traffic concerns.

The Fort Worth Zoning Commission unanimously passed this site plan redevelopment and now heads to the full city council on Nov. 8.