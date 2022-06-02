Watch CBS News
Crime

'Priceless' antiques, Knights of Templar Ceremonial sword stolen from Delta County Patterson Museum

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines, June 2nd, 2022
Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines, June 2nd, 2022 02:43

DELTA COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A thief stole "priceless antiques" donated to the Delta County Patterson Museum from the community. 

The Delta County Sheriff's Office made a plea via Facebook  on June 1 for the public to "be on the lookout" for the stolen items. 

They listed what was taken: 

  • Knights of Templar Ceremonial sword
  • rusty, antique revolver
  • Silver Cooper High School trophy
  • vintage medicine bottles and custom jewelry
  • vintage doctor's brown leather bag from between the 20s to the 40s

"These items will be very recognizable to anyone," the department said. 

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact the Delta County Sheriff's Office at 903-395-2146. 

PLEASE SHARE THIS AND BE ON THE LOOK OUT FOR THESE ITEMS. We need the public's help in trying to identify the person or...

Posted by Delta County, Tx Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 1, 2022
CBS DFW Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSDFW.com.

First published on June 2, 2022 / 6:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.