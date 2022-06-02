'Priceless' antiques, Knights of Templar Ceremonial sword stolen from Delta County Patterson Museum

DELTA COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A thief stole "priceless antiques" donated to the Delta County Patterson Museum from the community.

The Delta County Sheriff's Office made a plea via Facebook on June 1 for the public to "be on the lookout" for the stolen items.

They listed what was taken:

Knights of Templar Ceremonial sword



rusty, antique revolver

Silver Cooper High School trophy



vintage medicine bottles and custom jewelry

vintage doctor's brown leather bag from between the 20s to the 40s

"These items will be very recognizable to anyone," the department said.

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact the Delta County Sheriff's Office at 903-395-2146.

