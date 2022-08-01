More potential child victims sought after Jeffrey Hitchcock arrest

MONTGOMERY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are searching for more potential victims of accused child sex predator Jeffrey Hitchcock.

Jeffrey Hitchcock Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement officials arrested Hitchcock on July 28. Their investigation of Hitchcock, who's from Magnolia, Texas allegedly revealed multiple offenses of continuous sexual assault of children.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office worked in conjunction with the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office to arrest Hitchcock.

He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail with a $150,000 bond.

If anyone has information about other potential victims or about the criminal activities of Hitchcock, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867].

Montgomery County is 3 hours south of Dallas near Houston.