Portions of Loop 820 closed after animal parts spill out of big rig

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.com) – A big rig loaded with pig parts started leaking on Loop 820 in Haltom City Tuesday afternoon, prompting eastbound lanes of the freeway to be closed as crews worked to clean up the mess.

Police and fire tell us they got the call just before 2 p.m. near Denton Highway.

Haltom City Police Detective Matthew Spillane says the truck is loaded mostly with pig guts, but there are other animal parts mixed in as well.

"A commercial vehicle hauling deceased, processed animals began to leak onto the roadway," Spillane said. "We have police, fire, and North Tarrant Expressway on scene to assist with traffic control and clean up. Traffic is backed up past Beach and we urge drivers to use caution and seek alternate routes."

Police expect the closure to run through much of the afternoon rush hour.

"Due to the hazardous (and unpleasant) nature of the leaked material, we anticipate a lengthy clean-up process," Spillane said.. Hazmat crews are on scene to assist with the effort."