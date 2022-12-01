Popular Arlington restaurant prepares to close due to economic woes

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington staple is closing down for good.

Due to economic reasons, the owners of the small mom and pop restaurant Fork In The Road off South Fielder Road say they can no longer continue to operate after nine years.

"It's sad but this is basically like I don't have another alternative," said owner Josh Hopkins.

The environment for small restaurants such as his is tough said Hopkins.

"Prices are going up and up and i can no longer raise prices to where people can afford to eat out, I've kept my prices where they are for as long as we could," said Hopkins, "I am doing my dishes, cleaning, prepping, cooking all by myself."

Hopkins mention staffing has been a challenge, his wife Sonya helping him cook in the kitchen with just one waiter and his mom out volunteering.

"I'm working between 80 and 100 hours a week since the pandemic started, I am exhausted and tired," said Hopkins.

On Wednesday, the restaurant was packed from wall to wall with customers trying to order the savory foods.

Back in June the restaurant posted on its Facebook page they were closing down but after an outpouring of support from the community. They stayed open but the owners say right now it's the right time to officially close down.

"When I heard I was so sad," said customer Debi Wrenn.

I'm just really disappointed, i can certainly understand them not wanting to have the responsibility of running their own business in this atmosphere in this financial climate," said customer Julia Sexton.

"We're going to miss them," said customer Marianne Seigler.

The end of the road for the restaurant is this Saturday but could close earlier if they run out of food.