Police: Teens arrested for crashing, stealing Carvana cars in Blue Mound

BLUE MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Two teens have been arrested and two more are being sought after police say they crashed and stole two cars from Carvana in Blue Mound Saturday night.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. June 18, Blue Mound police were sent to a Carvana car lot for a vehicle theft in progress. When officers arrived, they saw a 2021 Chevrolet 2500 had smashed through the exit gate.

The damaged 2021 Chevrolet 2500 Blue Mound Police Department

Officials said while the truck drove through the gate and caused a diversion, a 2020 black Dodge Challenger Scat Pack was stolen from the lot.

Eighteen-year-old Ethan Gaither of Arlington was located in the area and officials determined he was the driver of the truck that caused the gate damage. He faces charges of criminal mischief and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Ethan Gaither and Carlos Valdez Blue Mound Police Department

Three other suspects were seen on surveillance entering the Challenger and fleeing from the scene.

On Monday afternoon, 18-year-old Carlos Valdez was also arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity. Officials are currently looking for Andy Sanchez of Grand Prairie and a fourth suspect that goes by the name "Melo."

Andy Sanchez and "Melo" Blue Mound Police Department