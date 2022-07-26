Police searching for missing 14-year-old Parker County girl

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Parker County.

Carmalita Jene "Carman" Peters was last seen with friends around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Shady Grove Park in Azle.

Earlier that evening—around 8 p.m.—Peters texted her father that she was walking to Dollar General on Highway 51 North.

Officials say Peters is classified as a runaway due to reports from her family that she "may have run off to be with friends."

Investigators believe Peters was picked up from Dollar General and was given a ride to Shady Grove Park around 9:30 p.m.

Peters has brown eyes and is approximately six-feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and black running shoes. She has shoulder-length, dark brown hair with a purple tint.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Parker County Sheriff's Office at 817-594-8845. Anonymous tips can also be made online by logging onto www.parkercountysheriff.net.