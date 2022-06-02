Police respond to double shooting in northwest Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call at a residence on the 4600 block of Wheatland Dr. around 7:30 p.m. June 1.
When officers arrived at the residence, two gunshot wound victims were located. Once was pronounced dead and the other is unknown, police said.
The motive is also unknown.
Homicide detectives have been notified, police said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.