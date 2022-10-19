Police make arrest in connection to terroristic threat at elementary school in Euless

EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Euless police have made an arrest in connection to a terroristic threat toward Oakwood Terrace Elementary.

Jerrekus Pendleton was arrested on Oct. 17 and is in custody at the Tarrant County Jail.

Jerrekus Pendleton Euless Police Department Facebook

Euless police posted on social media saying they express their gratitude to the Texas Attorney General's Office Fugitive Squad for their "relentless search for this fugitive that led to his capture."

On Oct. 6, police issued a warrant for Pendleton, who they say made a felony terroristic threat to the elementary school.