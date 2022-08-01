Police looking for suspect in Dallas shooting that left 1 dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are looking for information about a man suspected of shooting and killing another man Sunday.

On July 31 at about 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Moulin Rouge on a shooting call.

When they arrived, they found a man in his late teens or early twenties being treated by Dallas Fire Rescue. He was found in a parking lot and had been shot in the back. The victim was taken to a local hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

Witnesses told police that shortly after they heard gunshots, an unknown Latin man dressed in all black was seen running away from the location.

The victim has yet to be identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brewster Billings via email or at 214-671-3083, referencing case number 138094-2022.