Police: Girl fatally shot boy at Oak Cliff apartment complex

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police confirmed late Sunday afternoon that a shooting at an Oak Cliff apartment complex left a boy dead.

Police said that they first received a call from the Southern Oaks Apartments near E. Overton Road at about 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2023.

Dallas police investigating a shooting in Oak Cliff. CBSDFW.com

Officers who arrived on scene learned that a fight had broken out between two girls, both under the age of 18. At some point, one of the girls grabbed a handgun and fired at the other.

However, the shot missed and hit a young boy who was standing nearby. The girl ran into a nearby complex, where she was later found by apartment staff and police and taken into custody.

The boy was rushed to the hospital but did not survive his injuries. One witness reported that his girlfriend had performed CPR on the boy before going to police headquarters to file a report, but police could not confirm this.

Police said that they are currently not releasing any detailed information about the ages of the girls and boy, but confirmed they are all minors. They have not said where the gun came from, nor if the minors all lived at the complex.

The investigation is ongoing.

