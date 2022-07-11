Watch CBS News
Police investigating after man shot, injured outside his Fort Worth home

By Raegan Scharfetter

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after a Fort Worth man was shot after reportedly hearing two people in his back yard Sunday night.

At approximately 11:14 p.m. July 10, police were sent to the intersection of Val Verde and Columbus Trail in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an adult male with a single gunshot wound to his ankle.

Police said the victim lives in the 7800 block of Val Verde Trail and heard two people in his back yard. When the victim went outside to confront the two suspects, they fled on foot and the victim gave chase -- resulting in one suspect shooting and striking him.

The victim was shortly taken to Harris Hospital in good condition and there are currently no suspects in custody, police said.

