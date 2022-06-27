Watch CBS News
Crime

Police investigating fatal shooting outside Dallas gas station

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

Your Monday Morning Headlines, June 27th, 2022
Your Monday Morning Headlines, June 27th, 2022 03:30

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot dead outside a Dallas gas station Sunday night.

At approximately 10:59 p.m. June 26, police were called to a shooting at the Tiger Mart located at 145 W. Ann Arbor Ave. 

During their preliminary investigation, officers determined that 43-year-old Cordney Dawson was making a purchase at the overnight window when the suspect got in his truck and shot him after being confronted.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Dawson to a local hospital where he died.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com.

First published on June 27, 2022 / 8:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.