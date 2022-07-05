Watch CBS News
Police investigating after driver gets shot, crashes into Fort Worth home

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating a shooting that led to a driver crashing into a Fort Worth home late Monday night.

At about 11:10 p.m. July 4, police were sent to 3436 Wedgeworth Dr. S in response to a car crashing into a house. 

When officers arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. The driver was subsequently taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.

