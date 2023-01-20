Police identify 3rd victim in Dallas shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have identified the third victim killed earlier this month in a shooting at an apartment complex that left three people dead and two injured.

At about 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, Dallas police officers responded to the back parking lot of an apartment complex in the 8500 block of Lazy Acre Cir. after Richardson police notified them about a possible shooting.

When they arrived, the officers found that five people had been shot. Three of them - two men and a woman - were pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was identified as Queidin Flores, 29. The men were identified as Stanley Chachagua, 22, and Cesar Aaron Birrueta-Soto, 31.

The other two victims - both men - were taken to the hospital. Their current conditions are not known, but one was reported to be in stable condition after the shooting, the other in critical condition.

Police have identified the alleged shooter as Evin Geovanny Mata-Guzman, 25. He is still at large, and police are asking anyone with information of where he might be to call 911. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about this incident, Dallas police ask that you contact Detective Chad Murphy at (214) 283-4934 or via email. Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers - which pays up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment - by calling (214) 373-TIPS.