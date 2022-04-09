Watch CBS News

Police: Drunk driver arrested after crashing into Love Field gate, striking private jets

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police say a drunk driver is responsible for crashing into a gate, then striking a fuel truck and two private jets at Dallas Love Field Airport early Saturday morning.

At about 3 a.m. April 9, 21-year-old Jaime Salazar was driving a red 2011 GMC Sierra around the 8000 block of Lemmon Avenue when police say he crashed through an airport gate and got onto a private hanger space where he struck a fuel truck and two private jets.

Per Dallas Fire-Rescue policy, Salazar was transported to a local hospital due to his level of intoxication.

Both planes were hit on the wing and the fuel truck was hit on the front bumper and "sustained minor damage," police said.

Salazar was arrested for a DWI and other charges are pending, police said.

Airport officials said the incident had no impact on flight operations.

