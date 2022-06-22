Watch CBS News
Police arrest human trafficker, rescue 16-year-old in Fort Worth

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Mansfield police and the Tarrant County Human Trafficking Task Force recently rescued a 16-year-old runaway from trafficking and arrested Brandon Williams for trafficking a person/child.

Earlier this month, the task force got a tip that a 16-year-old runaway was posting commercial sex ads online, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.  

The task force located the ads, which were being posted from a motel in west Fort Worth. The task force reached out to the person posting the ads, posing as decoys in order to get access to the 16-year-old.  

The sheriff's office said that when undercover deputies arrived to the motel, an adult man left the room where the meeting took place. 

The 16-year-old answered the door and Williams was arrested. 

First published on June 22, 2022 / 5:10 PM

