Police arrest human trafficker, rescue 16-year-old in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Mansfield police and the Tarrant County Human Trafficking Task Force recently rescued a 16-year-old runaway from trafficking and arrested Brandon Williams for trafficking a person/child.

Earlier this month, the task force got a tip that a 16-year-old runaway was posting commercial sex ads online, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

The task force located the ads, which were being posted from a motel in west Fort Worth. The task force reached out to the person posting the ads, posing as decoys in order to get access to the 16-year-old.

The sheriff's office said that when undercover deputies arrived to the motel, an adult man left the room where the meeting took place.

The 16-year-old answered the door and Williams was arrested.