Police: 67-year-old suspect arrested after stabbing, killing man in downtown Dallas

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

Your Monday Morning Headlines, August 8th, 2022
Your Monday Morning Headlines, August 8th, 2022 02:53

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One man is dead following a stabbing in downtown Dallas Sunday afternoon, police say.

At approximately 4:23 p.m. Aug. 7, police responded to a stabbing in the 200 block of S. Field Street. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim stabbed in the chest.

Police said the victim—whose identity has not been released—was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The preliminary investigation determined the victim was stabbed during a fight by 67-year-old Malik Abdul-Rahman.

Abdul-Rahman was arrested and charged with murder, police said.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 7:53 AM

