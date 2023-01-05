Watch CBS News
Police: 21-year-old out on bond fatally shoots man in Rowlett

By Annie Gimbel

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 21-year-old man out on bond fatally shot another man on Jan. 4, Rowlett police said. 

The 22-year-old victim was killed shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Primrose Ln. in Rowlett. 

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 

bad-guy.jpg
Anthony Tavarez, 21 Rowlett Police Department 

Rowlett police conducted a field investigation on the suspect, Anthony Tavarez, for violation of bond conditions out of Dallas County Court. 

Tavarez admitted to shooting the victim, according to detectives.

Additional criminal charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing. 

