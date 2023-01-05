Police: 21-year-old out on bond fatally shoots man in Rowlett

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 21-year-old man out on bond fatally shot another man on Jan. 4, Rowlett police said.

The 22-year-old victim was killed shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Primrose Ln. in Rowlett.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Anthony Tavarez, 21 Rowlett Police Department

Rowlett police conducted a field investigation on the suspect, Anthony Tavarez, for violation of bond conditions out of Dallas County Court.

Tavarez admitted to shooting the victim, according to detectives.

Additional criminal charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.