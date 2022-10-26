Plano police host active shooter response training class

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you've ever found yourself wondering 'what should I do if I find myself in a mass shooting situation?' Plano police are providing those answers.

They hosted a two-hour training at the Plano Event Center on Oct. 25 and more than 300 people were registered. Attendees said especially given recent mass shootings, they need to know how to be prepared.

"As we all know, the shootings are occurring more and more," attendee Mike Walton said. "I really want to know how to help first responders, how to help my family or anyone else. I want it to be the first thing I think about when something like that happens, rather than me stopping and saying 'okay now what?'"

"Today, they're going to learn not just to be a victim, they will learn how to survive," Plano police spokesperson Jennifer Chapman said.

She said in these situations where every second counts, there are three key things you should remember.

First, run. If you can't run, hide. If you can't hide, try to arm yourself with any means possible and fight.

Police said this is information kids can use as well.

"That's a good option for them," Chapman said. "For any incident, it doesn't have to be an active shooter situation."

Suman Nath agrees and said he didn't want his young daughter to miss the training.

"I mean with school shootings becoming so common, it's very likely that something can happen to her at her school," he said. "Where you are studying doesn't really matter, so I want her to be prepared. I want her to be alert so she can take action."

Plano police said the police force's average response time is three minutes and if people can use these tools until help arrives, it will save lives.