Plano East football team celebrates diversity of players, coach says it 'unifies everybody'

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - With a roster that includes players that have ties to Nigeria, India and Liberia, the Plano East Panthers came up with an interesting way to celebrate the diversity of their team.

"Everyone puts the United States flag on the back of the helmet - we also have some people that love being in America, but also have a homeland that they came to for a better opportunity here," said Plano East head coach Tony Benedetto.

Players have the opportunity to put the flag that represents their family's homeland on their helmet next to the American flag.

"It kind of unifies everybody," Benedetto said. "We get to be proudful of who we are, but we are all Black and Gold Panthers when we are all together."

For Daniel Fayombo, his family moved to North Texas from Liberia 18 years ago. At the time, he was told he couldn't play football because his brother got hurt playing the sport.

"My parents pulled me out immediately, so I was devastated," Fayombo said.

Last spring, he convinced his parents to let him play for his senior year. Last Friday, in his first football game, he rushed for 211 yards and made two touchdowns. This made everyone at Plano East very happy that he is playing football - including his parents.

"Now they love it, I love it too," Fayombo said. "it's an opportunity to get scholarships and go as far as possible."

"For a guy who has not played a down of 6A football - determination - it's up from here," running back coach Patrick Handy said.

Rushil Patel's family is from India. He started playing football when he was in kindergarten, and by the time he entered high school, anyone who doubted him is now a fan.

"Sophomore year, they brought me up to varsity," wide receiver Patel said. "They were like, 'oh he's Indian' so I don't know. I shocked them. I showed them what I got."

What he's got are fantastic football skills and great expectations to match.

"That gives me chills just thinking about it," said wide receiver coach Marcus Richardson. "When he shared that goal with staff and team, I'm here to help you lock in step to achieve that goal."

Patel said he wants to be the first Indian to go D1 and make it to the league.

"[It's] great for kids to set goals," Benedetto said. "If Rushail reaches the NFL, what an amazing accomplishment. If he doesn't, he set a goal, he worked for it [and] learned a lot along the way."