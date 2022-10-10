Plano City Council to discuss regulations for short term rentals

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Plano is the latest North Texas city to step into the debate over short term rentals.

City council plans to discuss options on regulation at Monday night's meeting after a recent police raid on a rented home investigators say was being used as a brothel.

"It tells you that criminal activity can be conducted right next door without you being aware of that," said Bill France, who spearheads the Plano chapter of the Texas Neighborhood Coalition. "Not only do we have the loud party houses that disturb us, we also have crime that is happening behind closed doors."

France and dozens of other homeowners are coming together to fight short term rentals in their neighborhoods.

"Next to my home, in Plano, where there is no tourism," said Plano homeowner Greg Pattillo. "How is this happening?"

Pattillo and France say it shouldn't be. They want the city to enforce the zoning laws that keep hotels and businesses out of residential areas.

"We believe this is within our rights to have the reasonable regulations enforced, to prohibit the operation of a hotel in our neighborhood," France said.

Their efforts took on more urgency after the police raid at a home in Plano late last month. Investigators say a sex-trafficking ring was using the short term rental for their operation.

Plano City Council will hear from an outside attorney during the meeting about what the city's options are when it comes to handling short term rentals.

"The overwhelming majority of Hosts on Airbnb are responsible neighbors who rely on home sharing to supplement their income amid the rising cost of living, and to welcome guests who support local small businesses," said Luis Briones, the Airbnb Public Policy manager, in a statement. "Airbnb supports reasonable regulations that address community concerns, protect property rights, and preserve the benefits short-term rentals provide to residents and the broader state economy."

Residents will also get a chance to voice their opinions and concerns.

"The formula for success is coming together and understanding what makes sense for our city, and that's what we want," Pattillo said.