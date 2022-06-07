Plane crashes near Meacham International Airport this afternoon

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A single-engine plane crashed near Fort Worth Meacham International Airport at around 2:15 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration told CBS 11.

The pilot was the only person on board the plane, a Piper PA-28.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, the pilot did not have any injuries. The plane experienced mechanical issues and there are no safety concerns for the public.

The FAA said they will continue to investigate.