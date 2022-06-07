Watch CBS News
Plane crashes near Meacham International Airport this afternoon

By CBS DFW Staff

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A single-engine plane crashed near Fort Worth Meacham International Airport at around 2:15 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration told CBS 11.  

The pilot was the only person on board the plane, a Piper PA-28.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, the pilot did not have any injuries. The plane experienced mechanical issues and there are no safety concerns for the public. 

The FAA said they will continue to investigate. 

First published on June 7, 2022 / 3:26 PM

