Pilot Point ISD schools have a new security system that could save lives

Pilot Point ISD schools have a new security system that could save lives

Pilot Point ISD schools have a new security system that could save lives

PILOT POINT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Pilot Point ISD has launched new a state-of-the-art security system in all of its schools.

District officials say Go-To-Green can save lives in active shooter situations. Not only does it serve as a surveillance system, but it shows which way people should go to get away from a gunman.

If a gun is fired, its patented sensors will detect the sound. It then creates safe routes to safety using the basic colors in traffic lights.

Flashing green means go. Red means stop. Red and blue indicate the shooter is present.

Wednesday morning, educators attended an interactive training to learn how it works.

"I mean practice makes perfect, so just knowing these things are happening and knowing what we need to do to respond to them..." teacher Andie Clark said.

"Obviously, the Pilot Point ISD Police Department.. we have access to it," Chief Brad Merritt said. "Our admin has access to it."

"Go-To-Green has an office where they will be monitoring as well and during an active incident, we may be relying on them to monitor for us and help to help direct us in," Go-To-Green Founder and CEO Ernie Williams said. "We can communicate with them through apps, through the sensors themselves and many other ways."

Clark said all of this makes her feel safe and secure.

"I think having that reassurance as a teacher, as a parent, it removes all the questions," she said.