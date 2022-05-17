Watch CBS News
Pickup truck driver injured after slamming into Kemp ISD school bus

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The driver of a Chevy Silverado pickup truck was injured after slamming into the back of a Kemp ISD school bus on May 16. 

Highway Patrol Troopers responded at 5 p.m. to the crash at F.M. 3396 and county road 4045A, just outside of Kemp. 

Investigators said the truck and school bus were both traveling eastbound on F.M. 3396. The bus stopped to let two children off the bus and was struck in the rear by the Chevy Silverado. 

The driver of the pick-up truck was transported to Baylor of Dallas with non-life threatening injuries. 

There were two remaining children left on the bus along with the driver who were not injured. 

