Neon Pegasus sign on top of Magnolia Hotel in Dallas in need of urgent repair

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The 15-ton neon Pegasus sign sitting on top of the Magnolia Hotel in Downtown Dallas is in danger of falling.

The problem is not the sign itself, but the base, It is about 90 years old and rusted over. Experts told the Dallas City Council on Wednesday they don't know how long the Pegasus has, and that it could fall at any time, mostly due to strong winds and its age.

City of Dallas Historic Preservation

Although its on top of the hotel, the sign is owned by the city. The council approved more than $357,000 to fix the corrosion and stabilize the base, but not after an hour-long debate on whether the city should be responsible for the cost.

The Magnolia Hotel likely will not incur any expenses for the restoration. The council did discuss the possibility of a partnership with the hotel, so that it may contribute to the sign's maintenance in the future.