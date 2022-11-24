Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Haltom City

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth: Nov. 23
Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth: Nov. 23 03:21

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A pedestrian was hit and found laying in the street in Haltom City. 

It happened on Nov. 23 at about 8:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Denton Highway.

Witnesses said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and laying in the roadway. 

Police said the pedestrian was hit by at least one northbound vehicle. The driver(s) involved in the incident remained on scene and were cooperating with police. 

As a result, police closed Denton Highway/377 from Loop 820 to Browning Boulevard Wednesday night. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

First published on November 23, 2022 / 10:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.