Parts of deep west Texas under blizzard warning as winter storm moves in

PINE SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Winter might not technically start until next month, but it's certainly not feeling like fall anymore for some residents living in far west Texas.

On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, the Midland/Odessa National Weather Service office extended a blizzard warning for parts of Culberson County, including the city of Pine Springs, until noon on Saturday. They said as much as 10 inches of snow could fall between now and then.

A still from a TxDOT cam at the I-20/I-10 junction in deep west Texas. TxDOT

The snow, however, is just part of the story. A blizzard warning is only issued when high winds are expected during heavy snowfall, creating whiteout conditions and severely impairing visibility.

The NWS office said that the weather conditions could seriously impact the evening commute and bring down tree branches. They recommend that everyone avoid travel except for emergencies and say that if you have to go out to be sure to pack a winter survival kit.

Meanwhile, the surrounding parts of New Mexico and Texas are also being affected by the same storm system. A winter storm warning was issued for the area, and NWS meteorologists said that as much as a foot of snow could fall over the next 24 hours.

It's also recommended that people under these winter storm warnings avoid travelling if at all possible and that those who have to also bring a winter survival kit.