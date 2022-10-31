Partners Card fundraiser marks 30th year benefiting victims of domestic violence

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It's that time of year to head to the stores and save money and lives at the same time. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Partners Card, a North Texas fundraiser that benefits victims of domestic violence.

For 30 years, Partners Card has marked the unofficial kickoff to the holiday shopping season in North Texas. Stores stock the shelves and customers start checking off their lists - all for a good cause.

"Partners Card really is an annual tradition for many families," said Andrea Cheek, Co-Chair of Partners Card. "It feels good to support the Family Place. but it's also a great time to get your holiday shopping done and your shopping for the year."

With the card, more than 700 retailers offer a discount - 20% for stores, 10% for restaurants. And it raises more than $1 million annually for The Family Place, the largest provider for victims of domestic violence in Texas.

A Partners Card costs $75. All of that goes directly back to The Family Place and provides one night of shelter for a victim of family violence.

"You can feel good knowing that 100 percent of your card purchase goes directly back to The Family Place," said Cheek.

It also helps the businesses, many of which, like Dallas nursery and garden center Nicholson-Hardie, are locally owned.

"I think without Partners Card, we'd do half the business we do. It's 100% a no-brainer to do it," said Michael Bracken, Co-President of Nicholson Hardie.

Michael Bracken says the real end game, though, is the difference 30 years of contributions are making to families in need.

"I have chills right now. It gives me chills to think about the impact that Partners Card makes."

Partners Card runs through Sunday, November 6th. You can buy a card online or at participating retailers.