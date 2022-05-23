Watch CBS News
Parkland Health offering COVID-19 testing and vaccines

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Beginning May 23, Parkland Health will offer COVID-19 testing and vaccines to the public at Parkland's Community Oriented Primary Care (COPC) health centers located throughout Dallas County by appointment only.

teenage-vaccination-teen-covid.jpg
(credit: Getty Images)

Individuals should bring their vaccine card and a form of identification. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Call the Parkland COVID-19 help line at 214-590-7000 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday to schedule an appointment. Representatives are available in English and Spanish.

For more information about COVID-19 testing, please visit parklandhealth.org/covid-19-testing. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, please visit parklandhealth.org/covid-19-vaccines.

First published on May 23, 2022 / 7:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

