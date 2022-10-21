Parents in Grapevine concerned about accused pedophile's arrest

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Grapevine police have received calls from parents concerned their children could be additional abuse victims of a daycare employee who police in Southlake arrested last week.

The families had children in Thaddaeus Davidson's classroom when he worked at Lionheart Academy. In a letter to parents the school said an internal investigation after Davidson's arrest turned up two suspected child abuse concerns that a school director had been made aware of but had not reported. The school fired the director after the discovery.

It also found other incidents involving Davidson that it said staff should also have reported, although it was not clear if they rose to the level of being described as abuse.

Lionheart fired Davidson, 33, in July, telling parents in a letter that he refused to "comply with applicable standards."

Southlake police arrested him Oct. 11 for two counts of indecency with a child, after reports of possible abuse where he was working at Carpe Diem, a daycare center. Records show Davidson was released from jail Sunday.

Lionheart was holding a training session for parents Thursday night with Alliance for Children, an advocacy group that works to protect children from abuse. The session was intended to help parents recognize the warning signs of abuse, and how to talk to children about it in age appropriate ways.

Crawford Jones, who had children at the school last year while Davidson was there, said he was concerned there hadn't been any direct contact with families who were no longer there. He learned about the allegation after recommending the school to a friend, who then discovered media reports about Davidson's arrest.

"That's absolutely part of our concern," he said. "Just the fact that, if we wouldn't have been proactive and called up there, would we have ever been notified of this?"

In response to a question about informing families the school said it had "broadly communicated with students and families affected by this situation as warranted."

One of those communications said the school is now requiring additional training for staff; has established new policies on where male teachers may work; created a hotline for reporting concerns; and revised procedures on staff discipline and complaints. The school said it was doing everything in its power to ensure children are fully protected.