Watch CBS News
Crime

Parent arrested for bringing concealed weapon to Duff Elementary

By Alex Keller

/ CBS DFW

Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines, May 26th, 2022
Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines, May 26th, 2022 02:37

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A parent was arrested on May 26 after he brought a concealed weapon into an Arlington elementary school.

Police said that Anthony White, 55, was charged with one count of unlawfully carrying a weapon into a prohibited place and one count of discharging the gun on the premises of Duff Elementary School. 

anthony-white-mugshot.jpg
Anthony White Arlington Police Department

White is currently being held at the Arlington City Jail. He was arrested after being discharged from the hospital.

In a statement, police said, "We would like to remind the public that it is illegal to bring a weapon inside a school unless the law specifically authorizes it."

It was not clear if White had been injured or why he had been admitted to the hospital.

First published on May 26, 2022 / 6:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.