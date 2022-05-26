Parent arrested for bringing concealed weapon to Duff Elementary

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A parent was arrested on May 26 after he brought a concealed weapon into an Arlington elementary school.

Police said that Anthony White, 55, was charged with one count of unlawfully carrying a weapon into a prohibited place and one count of discharging the gun on the premises of Duff Elementary School.

Anthony White Arlington Police Department

White is currently being held at the Arlington City Jail. He was arrested after being discharged from the hospital.

In a statement, police said, "We would like to remind the public that it is illegal to bring a weapon inside a school unless the law specifically authorizes it."

It was not clear if White had been injured or why he had been admitted to the hospital.