Overturned cement truck blocks Loop 12 in Irving

By Alex Keller

/ CBS DFW

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM)  A traffic alert this afternoon for those taking Loop 12 in Irving.

Police said that a cement truck overturned, completely blocking traffic. 

Drivers are being forced to take the SH 114 exit as crews get to work clearing up the mess. Avoid the area or seek alternative routes if possible.

No word on any injuries or what caused the truck to overturn.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 1:28 PM

