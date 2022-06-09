Overnight fire in North Richland Hills displaces 17

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An overnight fire at an apartment complex in North Richland Hills displaced 17 people, according to the North Richland Hills Fire Department. There were no injuries reported.

Dispatch received a call at about 2:00 a.m. with reports of a fire in the 7800 block of Irish Dr.

Fire personnel said they saw a working fire on the balcony and roof from the front and side of the apartment.

The fire was under control at 2:40 a.m. and out at 2:55 a.m.

North Richland Hills Fire Department

Oncor responded to the incident due to power being cut throughout the building. North Richland Hills Fire Rehab unit assisted with providing oxygen to firefighters and several rescued animals.