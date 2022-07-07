Orioles complete 3-game sweep of Rangers with 2-1 win
BALTIMORE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Baltimore Orioles beat Texas Rangers 2-1 on Wednesday night for their first three-game sweep of the season.
Spenser Watkins (2-1) allowed one run and four hits with three strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings in his first career start against Texas, which fell to 4-17 in one-run games.
Jorge López worked the ninth and struck out Brad Miller to end the game, earning his 14th save after blowing his last two opportunities.
The Rangers ended a major league-best streak of 11 games with a homer, one shy of the franchise record.
The Orioles took a 2-0 lead in the second off Glenn Otto when two runs scored on an infield single by Ryan McKenna and a throwing error by shortstop Corey Seager.
Texas pulled within 2-1 in the fifth on an RBI double by Leody Taveras.
Watkins, a 29-year-old, second-year right-hander, allowed one run for a third straight start following a stint on the injured list. He threw 84 pitches, 61 for strikes, and walked his only batter with one out in the seventh.
Otto (4-5) allowed two runs — one earned — with three hits and five strikeouts over five innings.
The Orioles swept the Rangers for the first time since 2017 and are 11-11-4 in series this season.
ROSTER MOVES
Rangers: LHP Kolby Allard was activated from the taxi squad. ... LHP John King was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.
UP NEXT
Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (4-4, 3.96 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday against the Minnesota Twins and RHP Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.47).
