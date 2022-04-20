15 alleged child predators arrested during 'Operation Home Alone'

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Collin County Sheriff's Office arrested 15 people during its two day 'Operation Home Alone'.

From March 22 – 24, 2022, the Collin County Sheriff's Office conducted "Operation Home Alone." This undercover operation targeted suspects who utilize the internet to prey upon adolescent children. Collin County Sheriff's Office

The undercover operation targeted suspects who allegedly use the internet to prey upon adolescent children.

Sheriff's investigators, in collaboration with agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Attorney General's Office, Ellis County Sheriff's Office, Mount Pleasant Police Department, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation worked together.

"I want to thank the investigators who participated in this operation for their hard work and dedication to bring this group of sexual predators to justice. These predators are very sophisticated in their use of technology and exploit online forums to target and communicate with children," said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner. "Parents must engage with their children about their devices and how they use them – and please report any suspicious activity to your nearest law enforcement agency. Here in Collin County, we will continue to do what is necessary to protect our children."

Eleven men were charged with online solicitation of a minor, four were charged with prostitution of a person less than 18 years of age, one man was charged with sexual performance of a child and another was charged with possession of child pornography.

During the operation, investigators seized a large number of electronic devices that were used by these individuals to commit their crimes. These devices will undergo forensic examination which may result in additional criminal charges being filed.