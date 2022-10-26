Watch CBS News
'Helping create a skyline,' luxury apartment complex breaks ground in Arlington

By Jason Allen

/ CBS DFW

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - A luxury apartment complex broke ground in Arlington Wednesday as the city moved in a direction where more than just sports teams will be able to call the entertainment district "home."

One Rangers Way will have 300 upscale units on Nolan Ryan Expressway, across from Choctaw Stadium, adjacent to the new convention center and down the block from Globe Life Field.

The building marks a transition for the $4 billion development vision in the area, beyond event spaces, hotels and restaurants.

"Be looking in the future for more office space. Be looking in the future for more things that help create that skyline around here. Be looking in the future for more residential," said Arlington Mayor Jim Ross.

After the development was first announced in the spring, an interest list in the upscale space has built to over 100 people. The Cordish Companies expect high demand, and for the addition of residents to activate the district.

"Seeing world class entertainment, and enjoying also the amenities and the hotels and the restaurants, I think it's a lifestyle that is very very special," said Blake Cordish.

One Rangers Way is expected to open in 2024, the same year the new convention center and hotel next door is also expected to be completed.

