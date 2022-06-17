On Ozone Action Day, doctors say to limit time outdoors

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Tomorrow is an Ozone Action Day. DFW is predicted to be in the "orange level" which means the air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Local doctors who specialize in the respiratory system point out DFW continues to grow. More cars on the road and more construction has led to more pollution in the air.

"There have been studies that have shown that increased pollution does lead to increased risks of long-term health consequences such as increased risk of developing COPD, increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease," Methodist Health System Pulmonary, Critical Care Physician Zachary Dreyfuss said.

Dreyfuss said it's the people with chronic health conditions like asthma or COPD this can really impact.

"It can certainly trigger their asthma or COPD to flare up," he said. "It's just going to irritate the lining of the lungs themselves."

He said the average healthy person does not need to be limiting your time outdoors.

However, even for healthy people the pollution mixed with allergens can be a bad combination.

"Texas is full of allergens and with everything else in the air, and you just get a potent mix, that can make people feel like they're more short of breath than usual," Dreyfuss said.