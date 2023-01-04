Omni PGA Frisco looking to hire 1,000 people

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If you are thinking about starting a new career in 2023, there are 1,000 opportunities that have just opened up in Frisco.

Omni PGA Frisco is the biggest resort under construction in America and needs a lot of employees before its grand opening in May.

For Collin and Denton Counties, this will be one of the largest job recruitments in recent memory.

The developers of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort have five months to fill 1,000 openings and are confident they can do it with signing bonuses among other incentives.

Jeff Smith oversees the huge resort being built in Northwest Frisco that stretches for a mile.

Omni PGA Frisco encompasses a 500-room hotel and spa with 127,000 square feet of meeting space, 10 ranch homes for rent along with 13 restaurants and two championship golf courses.

It's also got the largest putting green in the United States, at 80,000 square feet.

All Smith needs now is 1,000 people to fill the 200 different types of jobs that will make the resort run.

"It's one of the largest hiring initiatives in history of both counties," Smith said. "Am I worried, no. Is it a big challenge for us to make that happen, absolutely."

Part of making it happen includes offering signing bonuses and tuition reimbursements for new hires.

The resort has also spread the word to dozens of local nonprofit charities that can find people in need of work.

When asked how they are facing the challenge of hiring that many people, Omni PGA Frisco Human Resources Director Seema Patel said, "We've been really, really fortunate with the community of Frisco."

130 of the positions are in management with diverse job titles that even include party planners.

There are furnished rooms already on site to show those interested in booking summer weddings and group meetings.

But the vision for the resort is to attract the public as well as paying guests.

"We are trying to create a destination resort that's unlike anything in the United States," Smith said. "It's that simple."

There are two hiring events scheduled for Feb. 3 and 4.

But you can apply before then for just about any job you can think of in the travel and hospitality industry.